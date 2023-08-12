ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $204.64 million and $1.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,829,650 coins and its circulating supply is 964,829,646 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,820,590.6485842 with 964,820,643.0327678 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20922108 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,446,291.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

