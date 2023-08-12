ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Head to Head Analysis

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.56% 9.93% 3.10% Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $69.68 million 0.72 -$580,000.00 $2.01 7.94 Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ICC and Fidelis Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICC and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63

Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

ICC beats Fidelis Insurance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

