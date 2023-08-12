i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 97,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,371,835,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

