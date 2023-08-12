Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $283,184.13 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.