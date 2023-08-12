Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller Sells 23,817 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

