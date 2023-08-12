Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,375.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

