Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

