Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

