Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $4,231,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $148.22 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

