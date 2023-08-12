Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $43.70 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.