Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

