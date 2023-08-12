Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $1.85 at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

HNST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 632,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 80,747 shares of company stock valued at $130,789 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Honest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 100,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,545,938 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

