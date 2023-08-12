Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.68 billion-$132.68 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.