Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.08. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 33,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

