HNI (NYSE:HNI) PT Raised to $45.00 at Benchmark

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

