Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,967 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $17,391,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,340,356 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

