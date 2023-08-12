Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Reaches $3.49 on Major Exchanges

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

