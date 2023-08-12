Heyu Biological Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYBT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Heyu Biological Technology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
