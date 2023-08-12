Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.75 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00016152 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $173.58 million and approximately $681.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75390699 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,337.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

