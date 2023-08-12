Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 38.93%.
Heritage Global Price Performance
Heritage Global stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 40.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
