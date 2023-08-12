Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.02 ($0.36), with a volume of 3408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).
Hercules Site Services Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00.
Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
About Hercules Site Services
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
