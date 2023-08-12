Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.89

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.76. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 22,114 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDELY. BNP Paribas raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

