HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.78 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $4,676.47 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

