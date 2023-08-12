Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $29.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.606445 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0559036 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $28,820,330.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.