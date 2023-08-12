Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 5,883,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

