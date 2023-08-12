Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 2,621,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,755. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

