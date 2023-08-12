Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,525 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 7.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 4,239,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,885. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

