Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.11 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,928,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 4.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 375,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,514,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock remained flat at $5.39 during trading hours on Friday. 3,021,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

