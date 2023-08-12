Head-To-Head Survey: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) vs. American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and Spark Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Spark Networks $187.76 million 0.03 -$44.19 million ($11.18) -0.02

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American International and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks -22.92% -223.29% -5.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American International and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spark Networks has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 561.67%. Given Spark Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than American International.

Summary

American International beats Spark Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

(Get Free Report)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Spark Networks

(Get Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.