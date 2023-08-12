Head to Head Comparison: Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) vs. Its Competitors

Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Uwharrie Capital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Uwharrie Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uwharrie Capital N/A N/A N/A Uwharrie Capital Competitors 35.86% 10.34% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uwharrie Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uwharrie Capital N/A N/A 72.31 Uwharrie Capital Competitors $3.63 billion $982.28 million 259.87

Analyst Recommendations

Uwharrie Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Uwharrie Capital. Uwharrie Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Uwharrie Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uwharrie Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Uwharrie Capital Competitors 1094 3422 3411 31 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 301.64%. Given Uwharrie Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uwharrie Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Uwharrie Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Uwharrie Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uwharrie Capital peers beat Uwharrie Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and various consumer-type loans to individuals, including installment and mortgage loans, equity lines of credit, and overdraft checking credit. In addition, the company provides internet, mobile, and telephone banking services, as well as check and credit cards; and sells various insurance products comprising annuities, life and disability insurance, long-term care, and Medicare supplements. Further, it operates as a securities broker-dealer and a mortgage brokerage company. Additionally, the company provides trustee and portfolio management services to customers in the Charlotte Metropolitan and Uwharrie Lakes Regions. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Albemarle, North Carolina.

