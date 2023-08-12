HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

