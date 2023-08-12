HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTEK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

