HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

