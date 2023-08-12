HC Wainwright Raises Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $22.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLMA. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

