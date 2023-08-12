HC Wainwright Cuts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $33.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.