GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $64.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $63.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

