GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.4% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The company has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.