GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.41. The firm has a market cap of $470.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

