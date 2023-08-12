GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,573 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.44% of Ameris Bancorp worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $576,656 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

