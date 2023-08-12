GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 1,983 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

