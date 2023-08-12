GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

