Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 1,306,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,046. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

