Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock worth $74,392,867. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 2,047,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

