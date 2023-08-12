Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.24. 1,914,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

