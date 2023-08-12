Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 918,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,918. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.