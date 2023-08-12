Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EIX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 814,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,847. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

