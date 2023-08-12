Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 4.1% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 107.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

