Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. 1,351,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

