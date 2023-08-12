Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,997 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,974,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

