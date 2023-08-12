Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Lessened by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $21,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $16,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 307,821 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

